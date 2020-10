WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president. The president’s positive coronavirus test comes after he and first lady were exposed to one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, who tested positive Thursday.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER," the President said on Twitter.