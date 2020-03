BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency officials in Bossier Parish are set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Bossier EOC office, along with Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey and officials from Bossier City and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

The briefing is set to begin at 2 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.