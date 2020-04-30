Governor Hutchinson announces restrictions will be lifted on gyms, fitness centers and indoor athletic facilities on May 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday restrictions will be lifted on gyms, fitness centers and indoor athletic facilities on Monday, May 4.

There will be some limits and physical distancing requirements.

People who have recently traveled from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans and overseas will not be able to enter.

People who have fever, symptoms or recent contact with a COVID-19 patient will not be allowed to enter either.

People who also have a compromised immune system or chronic disease will also not be allowed to enter for the time being.

Staff members will have to their temperature checked.

Staff and patrons will be required to wear a mask or other face covering, except when they are exercising.

Pools, spas, showers and saunas will not be allowed to open on May 4.

Hand sanitizer needs to be available and equipment will need to be sanitized after each use.

People will need to maintain a distance of 12 feet while working out and during training sessions and classes.

Personal contact will also not be allowed.

The governor also said Thursday that the state is not ready to engage in summer athletics or team sports, and state officials will take another look in mid to late May.

