EL DORADO, Ar. — Today, one El Dorado Police Officer hung his belt up and headed off into retirement.

Corporal Pete Rosegrant retired from the El Dorado Police Department on Thursday after 20 years of service and he ended the day by erasing his name from the duty assignment board.

The video was shared by the department’s Facebook page, and dozens of citizens have shared their thanks for Corporal Rosegrant in the comments.