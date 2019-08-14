Watch the El Paso Strong Memorial online

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A memorial service for the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting will be held at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night.

The event begins at 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. CST and is free to all until the stadium reaches capacity. It will be streamed at the Convention Center, Abraham Chavez Theater, Cleveland Square and Ponder Park.

You can watch streaming live online here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss