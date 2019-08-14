Watch the El Paso Strong Memorial online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A memorial service for the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting will be held at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night.

The event begins at 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. CST and is free to all until the stadium reaches capacity. It will be streamed at the Convention Center, Abraham Chavez Theater, Cleveland Square and Ponder Park.

You can watch streaming live online here.

