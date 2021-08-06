Watch the International Space Station fly over the ArkLaTex

IN SPACE – MAY 23: In this handout image provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour orbit Earth during Endeavour’s final sortie on May 23, 2011 in Space. Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli captured the first-ever images of an orbiter docked to the International Space Station from the viewpoint of a departing vessel as he returned to Earth in a Soyuz capsule. (Photo by Paolo Nespoli – ESA/NASA via Getty Images)

Have you ever seen the International Space Station fly over? If you haven’t, you will have a chance Friday evening shortly after sunset. According to NASA, the station will be visible in Shreveport starting at 8:57 pm. You may want to set an alarm because the trek over the ArkLaTex skies won’t last long.

The ISS will become visible ten degrees above the WNW horizon, reach a peak height of 25 degrees above the horizon and then disappear 10 degrees above the southern horizon. You should be able to see it for a total of six minutes. The space station will look like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It also moves considerably faster than a typical airplane. Airplanes generally fly at a speed of 500 to 600 miles per hour; the space station flies at 17,500 miles per hour. Don’t live in Shreveport, you can check out tonight’s best viewing times by filling out the form below.

Satellite shows that we should have some decent viewing Friday evening with a mostly clear sky. Tonight will be the last time that the ISS will fly over our area for a few weeks. If you would like to receive alerts when it returns CLICK HERE.