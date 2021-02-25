Water has been restored to Shreveport residents and boil advisory close to end

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One week after the winter storm Shreveport’s water issues are finally coming to an end, water has been restored across the city. The water director says they believe everyone in the city should have water now.

“Exhilarating you know to have water finally,” said Kem Brown, West Shreveport resident.

After days with no water, those who live in west Shreveport are relieved.

“One of the neighbors called me, she says you got water. I say yeah, I mean it was exciting. Everybody calling everybody saying you got water, you got water,” said LaDonna Johnson, West Shreveport resident.

They say it was very rough week.

“First of all, we had our power go out for us about 10 hours earlier in the week. And then shortly after that the water went out and it was out for about a week,” said Brown.

“I drew some water in my bathtubs and stuff so I was able to flush that way and was going out buying water, trying to get some that were free to cook with, drink, and everything,” said Johnson.

The city’s water director says the major delay in getting water to people, was the water system itself not being as full as they thought.

“When we started filling it up, we were very surprised that it was much emptier than we that it was, and so we ramped up our water production at the plant, we normally probably make 40-45 million gallons a day and we were making 65million gallons a day,” said William Daniel, Water, and Sewer Director.

Other delays were due to leaks and pipes bursting.

“We probably repaired 80 main water break lines, but I also think that we have turned off like 800 water meters, either we saw the break in the line or people reported breaks in lines and we went and shut off the water where business who had backflow preventer vows that where leaking.”

William daniel says they prepared for the storm as best as they could and now he plans to make recommendations to the mayor.

“That we get some pressure sensors that we can read remotely, that we upgrade our SCADA at different locations, that we have emergency generators at our water booster pumps. That information will allow us to make better decisions.”

And the water director says the boil advisory could be lifted by Friday afternoon, the latest will be Saturday.