Watermelon festival begins this week in Hope

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The annual Hope Watermelon Festival is set for this weekend. Among the events at the festival is a contest for the biggest watermelon.

Lloyd Bright is one of this year’s contestants. He’s been growing giant watermelons since 1973 and has set two world records with his watermelons. The last one was in 2005, he said he grew a 268 lb watermelon.

This year, he’s entering the contest again. Bright has advice for growing a big watermelon. “If you want a large watermelon, you want to plan something like a Jumbo Black Diamond or Carolina Cross, and the flavor is enhanced with potassium and magnesium, so your fertilizer regiment needs to include both of those,” he said.

Bright also recommended watering melons moderately and frequently, and keep them shaded in extreme heat.

This year’s Hope Watermelon Festival is set to begin this Thursday, August 5 and runs through Saturday, August 7, 2021. For more details, visit https://www.hopewatermelonfest.com/.