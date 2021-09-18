We Are Better Together: Shreveport church collecting donations for Hurricane Ida victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Praise Temple Baptist Church is collecting donations from the community to send to Hurricane Ida victims in South Louisiana.

They teamed up with Cumulus Media to spread the word.

“We’ve been reaching out and promoting doing live liners, doing promos, asking the public for their help; along with the sponsors and everybody just fell in line and helped us. It’s a great thing,” said Cumulus Media General Sales Manager Rosie James.

They are also collecting water, clothes, and toiletries.

“We need cleaning supplies most of all because the water has really ruined a lot of homes,” James said, adding that homes are filled with mold due to the storm.

CEO of Praise Temple Church Bishop Lawrence Brandon said that supplies will go directly to New Orleans City Hall so that the people who need them most will be sure to get them.

“Love is action.” Brandon said, “Words are mere if there is no behavior to follow.”

Herman Becknell, who donated multiple cases of bottled water, says he feels great giving back.

“God has us here to help people in need.”

It’s safe to say the mission is clear.

“The Lord Jesus says love thy neighbor and that’s what we are doing. We’re loving our neighbor,” said Brandon.

Donations can be dropped off at the Praise Temple Baptist Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.