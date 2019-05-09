Weather closures and delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple school districts will be closed or delayed today due to high water on roadways or power outages.
Some schools that will be completely closed today due to weather implications –
- Caddo Middle Magnet School
- Shreveport Eden Gardens Elementary School
- Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Herndon Magnet
- J.S. Clark Elementary
- Ombudsman
- Pine Grove Elementary
- All Sabine Parish schools
- Elysian Fields ISD classed canceled due to flooded roads
- Waskom ISD classes canceled due to flooding
- Central Louisiana Technical Community College Natchitoches Campus
- Federal Courthouse in Shreveport is closed due to a power outage
The Bossier Parish School District has stated that classes will be happening, and buses may be late picking up students due to high water on roadways.
All Marshall Schools will have delayed opens this morning. High Schools will begin at 9 a.m. and elementary schools will open at 10 a.m.