Weather threat cancels weekend COVID-19 testing

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Police Jury announced Friday that other departments will be open Monday, May 18 in accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ issued mandates.

The divisions of the Bossier Parish Police Jury include the highway department, sanitation department, and others critical to the operation of parish public services. The police jury says all departments have been safely performing essential duties during the COVID crisis.