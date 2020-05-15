Weather threat cancels weekend COVID-19 testing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of weekend rain is canceling the mobile COVID-19 tests in Caddo Parish.
May 16 Canceled:
Western Hills – Bill Cockrell Community Center, 9am-3pm
Allendale/Lakeside – Galilee Baptist Church, 10am-3pm (Rescheduled: 5/29/2020, 10am – 3pm)
Five other COVID-19 mobile testing sites are set for the future.
5/19/2020: Cherokee Park – Cherokee Park Elementary, 10am – 3pm
5/21/2020: Mooretown – Morning Star Baptist Church, 10am – 4pm
5/28/2020: Stoner Hill – Caddo Magnet High, 10am – 3pm
5/29/2020: Allendale/Lakeside – Galilee Baptist Church, 10am – 3pm
5/30/2020: Vivian – Vivian Health Unit, 10am – 3pm
