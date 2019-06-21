Weekend begins with heat & humidity & ends with strong storms Sunday night

The hot breezy and humid conditions will continue into the weekend. The weekend ends with strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday night. More normal temperature is expected for most of next week.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy and breezy day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs climbed into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values once again climbed in to the 105+ degree range. Expect much of the same to begin the weekend Saturday. We will begin with a mostly cloudy sky in the morning. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon. Saturday morning temperatures will begin in the upper 70s. We will once again see daytime highs in the low to mid 90s.

Another strong disturbance will move into the middle of the country Sunday. This system will likely produce strong to severe thunderstorms over the Plains Sunday afternoon. This activity will move into our area Sunday night and likely will be weakening as it does though.

Severe storm risk for Sunday & Sunday night

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a slight risk that the storms could still be severe as they move in Sunday night. Look for showers and thunderstorms to increase in intensity Monday afternoon over the southern half of the area. This activity will move out Monday evening. We will continue to see a chance for more scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday. Rainfall chances will likely begin to decrease Wednesday and Thursday as we will be in between disturbances. A disturbance along the gulf coast will give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Friday and continuing through the Fourth of July holiday.

Seven day rain potential

Models indicate that we still are looking at rainfall potential of anywhere from 1 to 2 inches over mainly the northwestern half of the area. Rainfall totals will likely be an inch or less over the southeast. Most of this rain will likely fall Sunday night and Monday.

Once the rainfall chances increase, look for temperatures to moderate. We will see daytime highs ease into the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows for most of the week ahead will eventually return to the upper 60s to low 70s. These values are pretty close to normal for the end of June.

Shreveport seven day forecast

Texarkana seven day forec ast

Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 91/71.

Todd Warren

