FutureCast

Severe Risk Tonight

Severe Risk Sunday

There may be a chance of a few strong storms with hail and high winds, but the tendency later tonight will be a decrease in storm activity. The front may still be stalled along I-20 by dawn Easter Sunday. There may be rain ongoing. As we head into the afternoon, there may be a few storms and, again, some may be severe.

You can track storms from anywhere. Try our KTAL Radar app: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/radar/

7 Day Forecast

A new cold front gets a good push to the south and southeast as we go into Sunday night and almost to the Gulf of Mexico by Monday. Our next chance of rain comes mid-week. And temperatures will be well above normal in the mid to upper 80s as we head into next weekend.