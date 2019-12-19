California police seek ‘shrimp bandit’ who stuffed pants with frozen seafood

The suspect in a large shrimp heist is seen in a Dec. 4, 2019, surveillance image released Dec. 17, 2019, by the Riverside Police Department.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KTLA) – Investigators released video Tuesday as they hunt for a man who allegedly stole dozens of bags of frozen shrimp from a Southern California grocery store earlier this month.

Dubbed the “shrimp bandit,” the thief stuffed the chilly packets down his pants in the frozen-food section of a Vons in Riverside, police said in a news release.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The man had to make three trips to complete the heist, but it only took him about 15 minutes, investigators said.

He was able to make off with a total of 30 bags, which officials say would have retailed for more than $500.

Police describe the shrimp bandit as a white man in his 50s with gray hair. He measures about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds — likely depending on how much shrimp he is carrying.

The surveillance video shows him wearing jeans with a navy blue sweater and tan jacket.