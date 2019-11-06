Capitol Christmas tree to make stop in Louisiana

RED RIVER, N.M. (NBC 33/FOX 44/AP) — The tree chosen as this year’s Capitol Christmas tree will make a stop in Louisiana on its way to Washington, D.C.

A 60-foot (18-meter) blue spruce was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in a forested canyon in northern New Mexico, starting a 2½ -week journey that will take it to the U.S. Capitol to be this year’s Christmas tree.

A sawyer used a chain saw to sever the trunk, which one of two cranes then jerked several feet up in the air. Then both cranes swung the tree over to a flatbed trailer at the Carson National Forest site.

It’s time for the US Capitol 🎄 Tree cutting ceremony! The people of New Mexico & the Carson NF are delivering enchantment to the US Capitol with a blue spruce adorned with ornaments made by our local communities. Posted by The U.S. Forest Service-Carson National Forest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The tree will tour New Mexico before leaving on a trip scheduled to conclude Nov. 24 at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

According to the project website, the tree is scheduled to stop in Monroe on Monday, Nov. 18. It will be at the Monroe Civic Center from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Stops are also scheduled in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.

The 2019 tree will make its way from New Mexico to Washington, D.C. by way of a cross-country tour involving 25+ communities. Find out if the tree will be near you https://t.co/8rVqPLe5WR and then follow the journey virtually at https://t.co/vFaXApJygK w/FleetLocate by @Spireon. — US Capitol Tree (@USCapitolTree) October 2, 2019

Each year a national forest is selected to share a tree with the nation.