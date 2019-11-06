Capitol Christmas tree to make stop in Louisiana

RED RIVER, N.M. (NBC 33/FOX 44/AP) — The tree chosen as this year’s Capitol Christmas tree will make a stop in Louisiana on its way to Washington, D.C.
A 60-foot (18-meter) blue spruce was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in a forested canyon in northern New Mexico, starting a 2½ -week journey that will take it to the U.S. Capitol to be this year’s Christmas tree.
A sawyer used a chain saw to sever the trunk, which one of two cranes then jerked several feet up in the air. Then both cranes swung the tree over to a flatbed trailer at the Carson National Forest site.
The tree will tour New Mexico before leaving on a trip scheduled to conclude Nov. 24 at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.
According to the project website, the tree is scheduled to stop in Monroe on Monday, Nov. 18. It will be at the Monroe Civic Center from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Stops are also scheduled in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.
Each year a national forest is selected to share a tree with the nation.