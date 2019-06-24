Cat survives 35-minute cycle in washing machine

(CNN) – A cat got stuck in a washing machine for a full 35-minute cycle and lived to tell the tale.

His owner Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff says she always makes sure none of her three cats are in the washer and dryer when she’s doing laundry.

Last week she forgot- and Felix had somehow found his way inside the washer.

After finding him the family rushed him to an emergency vet.

He temporarily lost his vision and had pneumonia from all the water in his lungs.

He’s doing better now that he can see again and has started eating, but he remains on oxygen.

The vets are expecting a full recovery.

Carroll-Kirchoff says she’ll never forgive herself and this is going to haunt her for the rest of her life.

Her daughter started a Go Fund me to offset the medical costs. So far it’s raised nearly 9,000 dollars toward a 10,000 dollar goal.

