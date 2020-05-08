Cops: McDonald’s mask scofflaw breaks window, steals panties

BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) — A man who had been kicked out of a McDonald’s restaurant for having no face mask threw a rock through the window, stole some underwear from a Walmart and surrendered when police threatened to set a dog on him, authorities said.

Jason Daddario, 37, was charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace, according to a police report. An attorney to comment on his behalf couldn’t be found.

Daddario was asked to leave the McDonald’s in Brooklyn, Connecticut, last week for failing to comply with a statewide order to wear masks in businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Hartford Courant reported Thursday.

Daddario threw the rock and then stole several pairs of “ladies underwear” from a nearby Walmart, according to the police report.

He tried to flee but thought better of it when a police dog met him as he left the store, authorities said.