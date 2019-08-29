Ham flavored candy canes released

It still may be summer, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the release of a new candy–if you’re daring enough to try it.

They look like ordinary candy canes, but Archie McPhee is making this holiday season interesting with a family dinner themed line of candy canes.

It features the main course–Ham flavored candy canes called ‘Hamdy’.

And if holiday ham doesn’t sound appetizing, be sure to check out Archie McPhee’s Pizza, Kale, or Mac and Cheese candy canes instead.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.