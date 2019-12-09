Man accused of sex with stuffed animals at Target

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with allegedly having sex with a pair of large stuffed animal toys at a Target store.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff, Cody Christopher Meader was arrested on October 22nd after he went into a local Target store around 2 p.m, approached a display of characters from the Disney film “Frozen”.

The arrest report says Meader took a “large Olaf stuffed animal”, lay it on the floor and then proceeded to “dry hump” the snowman “until he ejaculated on the merchandise”.

After putting the stuffed animal back on the rack, Meader went to the toy department when he “selected a large unicorn stuffed animal and began to ‘dry hump’ this item”.

Meader was detained inside the store until police arrived, at which point that he told cops he did “‘stupid stuff’ and admitted that he had ‘nutted’ on the Olaf stuffed animal”.

The fouled animals were destroyed.

Meader was charged with misdemeanor Criminal Mischief.

MORE HEADLINES: