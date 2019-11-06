Mangoes spilled from truck in Maryland make for traffic mess

RED RIVER, N.M. (NBC 33/FOX 44/AP) — The tree chosen as this year's Capitol Christmas tree will make a stop in Louisiana on its way to Washington, D.C.

A 60-foot (18-meter) blue spruce was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in a forested canyon in northern New Mexico, starting a 2½ -week journey that will take it to the U.S. Capitol to be this year's Christmas tree.