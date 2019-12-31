Police: Amazon delivery driver steals UPS package from home

In this Nov. 26, 2019, photo a UPS man delivers a package to a residence in North Andover, Mass. “Cyber Monday” is still holding up as the biggest online shopping day of the year, even though the same deals have been available online for weeks and the name harks back to the days of dial-up modems. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — An Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home, police said.

A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday.

Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house. Later that afternoon, an Amazon driver dropped off two packages and took the UPS package as he was leaving.

Wilkes-Barre police said charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.

