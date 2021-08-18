Big bird on water is mystery, but town calls it just ducky

A giant rubber ducky floats in Belfast Harbor, Tuesday, Aug, 17, 2021, in Belfast, Maine. Harbor Master Katherine Given says it’s a mystery who put it there, but that the 25-foot-tall duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard so there’s no rush to shoo it away. (New England Cable News/Kenn Tompkins via AP)

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far.

The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there.

Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the 25-foot-tall (7 1/2 meter) duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard, so there’s no rush to shoo it away.

“Everybody loves it,” Given said. “I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here.”

Judy Herman, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, stopped to snap photos on Tuesday.

“It’s wonderful,” she told New England Cable News. “Who would expect to see a duck in the middle of the water here?”