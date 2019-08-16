Study: 45% of Americans say they wear underwear for 2 days or longer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Believe it or not, but some people are wearing the same pair of underwear for at least two days or even longer.

That’s according to a survey by Tommy John.

They surveyed 2,000 men and women and found that 45 percent of those surveyed are wearing the same pair of underwear for at least two days.

The survey also found that men are 2.5 times as likely as women to wear their underwear for more than a week.

Click here for the survey.

