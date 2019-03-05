Popeyes offering Mardi Gras 'Bead Box'
SHREVEPORT, LA - It's Fat Tuesday and Popeyes is making those signature Mardi Gras beads a little bit tastier this year!
The chicken chain is offering a special Popeyes Mardi Gras "bead box" today.
The purple, green and gold beads hold any meal that comes in a snack box, so hungry party-goers can satisfy their chicken craving without interrupting mardi gras celebrations.
Unfortunately, the special bead boxes are only available today at the Canal Street Popeyes restaurant in New Orleans.
