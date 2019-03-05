Weird

Popeyes offering Mardi Gras 'Bead Box'

By:

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 11:12 AM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 11:12 AM CST

SHREVEPORT, LA - It's Fat Tuesday and Popeyes is making those signature Mardi Gras beads a little bit tastier this year!

The chicken chain is offering a special Popeyes Mardi Gras "bead box" today.

The purple, green and gold beads hold any meal that comes in a snack box, so hungry party-goers can satisfy their chicken craving without interrupting mardi gras celebrations.

Unfortunately, the special bead boxes are only available today at the Canal Street Popeyes restaurant in New Orleans.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News