Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Wendy’s employee fired for taking a bath in the sink

News

by: Bryant Clerkley

Posted: / Updated:

Update:

Milton, Fla (WKRG)- A Milton Wendy’s employee caught on camera taking a bath in the sink has been fired according to officials. In a statement the director of marketing explains that the incident was a prank and totally unacceptable. They go on to mention that the employee did not use good judgment.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The Operations Manager for Wendy’s says they are aware of the video and they are investigating. He says they can not comment on anything else. 

News 5 is also reaching out to the health department to find out if they are investigation. Stay with News 5 and WKRG.com for the latest. 

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss