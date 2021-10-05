“We’re going to make lemonade” Shreveport family finds the positive out a tragic event that killed their loved one during a previous National Night Out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A block party also honors a local woman who lost her life during National Night Out.

Jesse Bradberry was walking to her National Night Out block party back in 2015 on Thornhill Street when a distracted driver hit and killed her.

On Tuesday night, her family remembered her life with a balloon release. Mayor Adrian Perkins and City Councilman Jerry Bowman also spoke at the event where they unveiled a street dedication in her honor.

“Something good has come out of it. Her name has gotten out there, not just the city, but many cities and the world because of her act of kindness. What she was in the process of doing. So she’s known more now that probably she would have been had she been living so bittersweet.” said Daphne Thibeaux, niece of Jesse Bradberry.

“But today we’re going to take lemon, we’re going to take water, and we’re going to add some sugar and we’re going to make lemonade. We’re going to make some pink lemonade as a matter of fact because she was a two time breast cancer survivor. So we’re just grateful for tonight,” Thibeaux said.

She said her aunt’s name will now live on forever in her hometown.