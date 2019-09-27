West Shreveport Neighborhood Alliance opposes new housing complex to be built

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Members of the West Shreveport Neighborhood Alliance spent Thursday evening getting residents to sign a petition opposing a housing project to be built. A private housing development company named Rowanoak is looking to build a condo complex behind the Brookshire’s near the intersection of Pines and Jefferson Paige Road. The private company is out of Jackson, MS.

The neighborhood group is opposed to the new housing idea because it isn’t representative of the residents who live in West Shreveport. According to the spokesperson, the neighborhood would like to positive economic growth like restaurants, shops, and hotels in the community. ” We need to have development out here that is representative our city and makes a good impression on our area,” said West Shreveport Alliance Spokesperson Derrick L. Henderson.

“The proposed condos has an income requirement of 35,000 to 37,000. Anyone that is looking to stay there must have a job,” said Alan Clarke, Shreveport MPC Executive Director.

Next Wednesday, the MPC plans to vote on the proposed housing unit. Henderson adds the group plans to submit the signed petition to the MPC on Friday.

We did reach out to Rowanoak Development’s President David Strange and he said no comment. For more information about Rowanoak, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.