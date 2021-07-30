What to watch Friday night, Saturday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel eye more medals in the pool, Brady Ellison shoots for gold in men’s archery, and the U.S. men’s basketball team takes the court for their final game before the knockout rounds. Here’s what to watch on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.

NBC Primetime

On Friday night, NBC will present live coverage of track & field prelims and swimming finals. Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky will both be swimming their signature events and are favored to earn gold medals in their respective races.

NBC Primetime: July 30

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Men’s Golf

The second day of the men’s golf competition was ended early due to weather, though a majority of golfers had already finished for the day. Currently, American Xander Schauffele (63) holds the solo lead, going -11 overall after 36 holes. He jumped 11 spots up the leaderboard and has a one-shot advantage over Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz. Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan also jumped into the mix at -8 overall as his day ended prematurely on the 16th hole.

The second round will resume at 5:00 p.m. ET with the third expected to start around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s Golf, Round 2 (Continued)

Start Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Men’s Golf, Round 3 (Part 1 and Part 2)

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Beach Volleyball

Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil continue preliminary play in beach volleyball against the Brazilian pair of Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Rebecca Silva. Claes and Sponcil remain undefeated in Tokyo with a 2-1 win over Latvia and a shutout against Kenya.

Claes/Sponcil (USA) vs. Ana Patricia/Rebecca (BRA)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Track and Field

Medals will be awarded on the track as well as in one field event as the men’s discus throw final gets underway on July 31, followed by finals in the 4×400 mixed relay and the women’s 100m, just hours after the event’s semifinals. As expected, reigning women’s 100m world champ Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Rio gold medalist Elaine Thompson advanced to the semifinals, but they won’t get the chance to square off head-to-head until the final.

Earlier in the evening, a number of qualifications and heats will take place in events like the women’s 400m hurdles, men’s pole vault and men’s 100m.

Track and Field Heats

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Track and Field Heats and Finals

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Swimming

On the penultimate day of swimming competitions in Tokyo, four events, including the inaugural 4×100 mixed medley relay, wrap up with finals. Two American stars compete in their signature events — Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 100m butterfly and Katie Ledecky in the women’s 800m freestyle. Both swimmers hold the world records in those events. The U.S. lineup for the mixed medley relay remains to be seen, but Dressel is likely to be part of it considering he would be a strong pick for either the freestyle or butterfly leg.

Swimming Semifinals and Finals

Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Women’s Volleyball

The U.S. women remain unbeaten as they head into their second to last prelim round game. They’ll face an ROC with just one loss to Italy in Pool B play.

United States vs. ROC

Start Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Channel: NBCSN

Tennis

Belinda Bencic (SUI) and Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) will play for gold in the third and final match on center court. Bronze will also be on the line in men’s and women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Novak Djokovic (SRB) seeks bronze in both men’s singles and mixed doubles.

Start Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

Men’s Water Polo

Both the U.S. and Hungarian men are 2-1 in Group A competition as preliminary play winds down. Hungary, however, brings more experience in the form of 2008 gold medalists Denes Varga and Norbert Hosnyanszky. Watch for young U.S. powers Hannes Daube and Johnny Hooper, as well as captain Jesse Smith, who appears in his fifth Olympics.

United States vs. Hungary

Start Time: 1 a.m. ET

Channel: USA

Archery

The final day of archery at the Tokyo Olympics features the last four rounds of the men’s individual competition. The Round of 16 (8:30 p.m. ET, live stream) will include an all-American matchup between Brady Ellison and Jacob Wukie, then the competition will resume a few hours later for the quarterfinals onward. Ellison, the No. 1-ranked archer in the world, is one of the gold medal favorites in this event. He’s earned three Olympic medals in his career but is still seeking his first gold.

Men’s Individual Event

Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final

Start Time 1:45 a.m. ET

TV Channel CNBC (starts at 2:15 p.m. ET)

Men’s Soccer

The knockout rounds get underway with the quarterfinals in men’s soccer, and Japan has been one of the surprises of the tournament thus far. Despite playing in a difficult group that included Mexico and France, Japan was the only team in the entire tournament to win all three of their group-stage matches. They did so while scoring seven goals and conceding just one. The host nation will start the knockout rounds against New Zealand.

The first quarterfinal (Spain vs. Cote d’Ivoire) will kick off at 4 a.m. ET, and a new game will begin at the top of every hour.

Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals

Baseball

The U.S. blew past Israel in its first baseball game of the Tokyo Games, claiming a hefty 8-1 victory in Group B play thanks in part to two runs each from Eddy Alvarez and Tyler Austin. The Americans will face an undefeated South Korean team which squeaked to a 6-5 win over Israel in its opening game.

United States vs. South Korea

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Channel: NBCSN

Men’s Basketball

The U.S. men are back in action for their final game of the preliminary round. After a surprising loss to France in the opener, Team USA bounced back for a huge win over Iran behind Damian Lillard‘s 21 points. They’ll be heavy favorite once again versus the Czech Republic.

United States vs. Czech Republic