White Claw Hard Seltzer shortage hits U.S., company says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One thing you’ll certainly see during Saturday’s UT-LSU tailgate is the drink that’s suddenly become the country’s top-selling hard seltzer — White Claw.

Or then again, maybe you won’t.

That’s because the popular brand says there’s a nationwide shortage of its drinks. The company suggested it may have become the victim of its own success — as demand took off faster than expected.

White Claw sales spiked by almost 300% in July, compared to the same month last year.

There’s still no word yet as to when shelves will be fully restocked.

