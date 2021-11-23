Why Mayor Perkins says the 2021 Bond Proposal needs to pass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “The overall importance is that it’s a reinvestment into our city. So our city can grow and prosper,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins (D), Shreveport.

Millions of dollars are on the line and it’s fate is in the hands of the people who live in Shreveport.

The citizens of Shreveport will have a big decision to make this December. The 2021 bond proposal will be on the ballot. It asks for $236-million to fund essential city services and more.

We took a tour of the three main areas that would be addressed.

“We don’t need to be drinking out of this and this is very susceptible to breaking whenever we experience cold weather,” Perkins said as he holds a degraded pipe at the Amiss Water Treatment Plant.

Perkins said Shreveport desperately needs to upgrade its water, sewer, and drainage system.

City Director of Water and Sewer, William Daniel points to leaking equipment that’s only getting worse.

“If this leaks becomes much worse overnight then it will be a real problem for us and the citizens to get this fixed,” Daniel said.

Proposition Three would allocate $64 for water, sewer, and drainage repairs. Perkins said this year’s bond proposal comes at a different time than in 2019.

“We’ve experienced a winter storm where a majority of our citizens went without water for eleven days. We’ve experienced an uptick in crime and we know we need to invest in our water and sewer system, and we know we need to invest in public safety heavily,” Perkins said.

Substitute Police Chief Wayne Smith shows us around police headquarters where the building is literally falling apart.

“Just imagine if a 100 or a 200 pound piece of granite falls off the building if someone walking underneath it,” Wayne said as he points to a column that’s breaking a part while holding up the building’s second story.

“We’ve recently had to abandon this room. That’s why you see the plywood up there. Let me explain to you why. It’s because water is getting into the building,” Wayne points to another part of the building that has water damage.

“Parts of the commode are laying are in the floor so that means that commode doesn’t work,” Wayne shows us how both public restrooms and ones for officers are broken.

This is just the tip of the iceberg inside the building where police officers work that was purchased by the City of Shreveport in 1956.

“Outdated technology. The infrastructure is crumbling unbelievably. Every time I go through the building I see more and more damage. I feel so bad for my officers,” Wayne said.

The bond proposal asks for $69 under Proposition One for public safety improvements. With $27-million for a new police headquarters, and $24-million for the fire department.

“Catastrophic major failures,” said John Lane, Substitute Fire Chief City of Shreveport.

That’s how the Lane describes the old equipment. How decades-old fire trucks may not start and might break down before they get to someone’s house fire.

“As the fire chief, my greatest concern is, am I going to be able to meet the mission? Am I going to be able to serve the citizens,” Lane said.

Also some of the fire stations are lacking – “It was not built with female fire fighters in mind. There were none at the time,” he said.

Mayor Perkins said the best way to help the city is through the bond proposal.

“Remember last February whenever you’re out there. Remember how much pain the city went through because of our antiquated water and sewer system. This gives us an opportunity to invest in it. Remember the roads that you drive down everyday that has messed up cars. That’s messing up city equipment everyday. Remember what’s going on right now when it comes to violent crime. We’re seeing a historic rate of violent crimes. We have to make investments if we want to change,” Perkins said.

This is only a small portion we could show you of what the police, fire, and water departments are facing.

Another difference in this bond proposal compared to the last, is that each proposition is separate from one another. So voters do not have to pass each one, but Mayor Perkins is hoping for across the board improvements to the city.

Election day is December 11.