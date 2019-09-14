Widow of slain Barksdale airman files wrongful death lawsuit

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The widow of a Barksdale airman slain outside his Bossier City home in last year has filed a wrongful death suit against two homeowners associations.

Joshua Kidd, a 30-year-old Technical Sargeant stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, was fatally shot in September 2018 outside his home in Bossier City’s GreenAcres Place neighborhood.

The civil suit filed Thursday by Alyssa Kidd names the GreenAcres Place Homeowner’s Association, the Carriage Quarters Condominium Association, and their respective insurance companies as defendants. The suit claims they are responsible for a faulty fence allowed her husband’s accused killers easy access to the GreenAcres Place subdivision where they lived.

The suit also claims the homeowners associations “knew full well and had known for some time of the easy access through the aforesaid fence.”

“On September 25, 2018, thieves up to no good, knowing of an easy access through a fence of the adjacent Complex, used it to enter, traverse the Complex and begin a series of break ins of automobiles, in garages owned by homeowners in Green Acres Place. This was not an uncommon occurrence,” the lawsuit says.

The suit goes on to claim that the defendants “had a duty to exercise reasonable care for the safety of it’s dues/fees paying homeowners as well as the duty of not exposing such homeowner to unreasonable risk of injury or harm. This duty extends to reasonably foreseeable, reasonably anticipated criminal acts by independent third persons.”

The lawsuit does not specify what Kidd is seeking in damages.

Detectives arrested 17-year-old Jareona Crosby and a 15-year-old boy on warrants charging each of them with second-degree murder in connection with his death. A judge has since ruled that the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult with the crime.

