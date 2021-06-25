Williamson Park in Oil City to receive major upgrades in the coming months

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Beginning Monday, the Earl G. Williamson Park will be closed for major electrical upgrades and several park improvements. The improvements will include upgrades to the baseball fields, adding a nine hole disc golf course, updating restrooms, and sidewalks.

“We are excited to be able to do some things to enhance the recreational quality of life,” said Caddo Parish Communications Director Krystle Beauchamp.

While the park is closed, the park will still be open for anyone accessing the fishing piers and boating ramp.

The project should be completed by the end of November. As of now, the annual Christmas on Caddo Firework Festival is scheduled to go on December 4th!