January 01 2021

Willis Knighton frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first round of healthcare workers in Northwest Louisiana started receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Willis Knighton Medical Center Monday morning.

Willis Knighton received 975 doses of the vaccine, according to CAO Brian Crawford. It is being distributed at the Greenwood Road location because it has the sub-zero freezer needed to safely store the vaccine.

He says they started administering the vaccine at 11 a.m. to doctors and nurses.

“The virus has caused us to react to take care of patients and make sure that we’re treating them and getting them out of the hospital as quickly as possible and today we get to be on the offense and we get to hit back.”

Another shipment is expected to arrive at the hospital Tuesday, with at least 200 additional doses.

