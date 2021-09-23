Winter donations needed for local organizations to help the homeless

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local non-profits are getting ready for cold weather and need the public’s help.

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is asking for donations to help homeless people this season.

“We’re gearing up. The weather is changing. Fall is coming. Thanksgiving is coming. We’re just gearing up to help as many people as we can,” said Larry Otwell, executive director of the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.

He said need coats, socks, hygiene products and toilet paper.

“If you see somebody out on the streets now and when the weather gets real bad send them our way. If you don’t really know call 211 with the United Way,” Otwell said.

The Hope House also needs winter donations which you can drop off or make a monetary donation online. Men’s boxers and hand gloves are the most needed donation.

“When the temperatures start to drop we see people start coming out and asking for more help. People who normally would not ask for help, are seeking shelter,” said Garrett Boyt, Director of Holy Cross Episcopal Church.

He said you can always donate your time too. “Even a listening ear, somebody to talk to,” Boyt said.

They said it’s now the season for giving back.

“God told me a long time ago that you can either be a part of the problem or a part of the solution. Being part of the solution is helping out,” Otwell said.

“We need to look out for those who have less than. So we can be a healthy, happy city,” Boyt said.

The organizations are also looking for volunteers for the upcoming Thanksgiving Day food drive.

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission has a list of their needed donations on their website.

You can donate to the Hope House through their website.



