Woman accused of setting fire to Atlanta Wendy’s in shooting protest arrested

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A woman accused of setting fire to a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the death of Rayshard Brooks has been arrested.

Natalie White was apprehended Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). She was booked into the Fulton County Jail on arson in the first degree.

White is scheduled for a first appearance hearing Wednesday morning at noon.

Atlanta Fire Rescue issued a warrant for the 29-year-old’s arrest over the weekend.

Officials have said several people are suspected of trying to set fires in the restaurant, located on University Avenue, before the blaze finally spread on Saturday, June 13.

An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White. She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th. Call 404-577-TIPS or 1-800-282-5804 with any info. pic.twitter.com/Xu6W2hgOi6 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 20, 2020

A day prior, Atlanta police officers were called to the Wendy’s over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. Upon arrival, officers found Brooks, a black man, asleep in the car.

Officers spoke to Brooks for more than 40 minutes before things turned violent. Body camera video shows them attempting to handcuff him when the situation escalated.

An autopsy found Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Garrett Rolfe was fired from the police department immediately after the shooting and was charged Wednesday with felony murder. Rolfe, 27, is white.

Brooks was a father of four. His funeral was held Tuesday at the historic Atlanta church that was the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s pulpit.

