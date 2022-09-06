TSA officers saw the suspect “sleeping near the security checkpoint, hindering their operations” on Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police in Las Vegas said they arrested a woman for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules — but not before she alleged the officers were arresting her for being too good-looking, according to an arrest report.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department were called to a Chili’s restaurant in Harry Reid International Airport on Aug. 31 for a report of a woman who had left without paying her bill, the report said.

Police searched for the suspect, but could not find her.

“Soon after, officers working D gates were notified by TSA that [a] female matching that description was observed sleeping near the security checkpoint, hindering their operations,” the report said.

Officers later found the woman in the baggage claim area where she was “belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,” police said.

Police later learned that the suspect, identified as Hend Bustami, had a warrant out of Las Vegas Municipal Court.

While officers were arresting her, the woman said “she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking,” the report said.

The woman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. A booking photo was not available.