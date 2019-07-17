Woman charged in run-over death connected to fatal stabbing

Shameka Ellis, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Louquandelyn Hargrove. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport woman charged with the death of a Minden woman who was run over during an argument early Tuesday afternoon is connected to a fatal stabbing last year.

Shameka Ellis, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year old Louquandelyn Hargrove, was involved in the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend, Kenyon Williams in July 2018.

Police described it as a physical altercation that led to Williams’ death at the Cambridge Court Apartments. According to investigators, Williams had been stabbed once in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ellis was taken to the Shreveport Police Department for questioning and was released. The homicide was ruled justifiable and Ellis was never charged in Williams’ death.

Investigators at the time said there was a known and documented history of violence between the couple and neighbors claimed police were called out to the residence a few days before the deadly altercation for a domestic situation.

On Tuesday, Ellis was arrested hours after allegedly intentionally running Louquandelyn Hargrove over with her SUV outside Hargrove’s Southern Ave. home. According to friends and family, two women were fighting over a man.

