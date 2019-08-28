Woman convicted of torching ex’s home sentenced to three years probation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas woman found guilty of torching her ex-boyfriend’s Shreveport home learned her sentence Wednesday afternoon.

Caddo Judge Ramona Emmanuel sentenced 37-year-old Bridget Nicole Ebarb of Henderson, Texas to three-years probation for setting fire to her ex’s mobile home back in 2017. She was convicted in July on a charge of simple arson in the case.

The judge also says Ebarb must under-go a mental evaluation and treatment.

The jury found that Ebarb intentionally set fire to the mobile home inside the Stonegate Mobile Home Community in the 6800 block of West 70th Street on August 27, 2017. Her ex-boyfriend called 911 to report the fire and told investigators that Henderson had set it. She was arrested at the scene the same day.

Since damages exceeded $500, Ebarb faced up to 15 years in prison.

Ebarb’s ex, Jesse Daughtery was in court for the sentencing. He tells NBC 6 and Fox 33 the two only had a relationship for two months. He’s very upset with the sentence.

“We lost our home. Me and my kids lost our home and she gets three years of probation. Nothing, that’s it. We still haven’t found us another home. We’re still in-between houses at the moment, but we’re getting back on our feet and we’re building and we’re going to keep building.”

Ebarb was not ordered to pay restitution and she was released.

