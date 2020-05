The world’s most successful arcade game of all time, Pac-Man, will mark 40 years on Friday. The game debuted in a Tokyo arcade on May 22, 1980.

Pac-Man’s official website says it has 90% brand recognition, making it one of the most recognized images on the planet, and an icon of 80’s pop culture.

A young game designer named Toru Iwatani created the game for Japanese game company Namco. He says he never thought it would be loved and played so widely throughout the world.