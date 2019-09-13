WWII veteran from Bossier City to take ‘Bucket List’ flight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the few remaining World War II veterans to have fought on D-Day receives a big surprise on Thursday. It’s one he has on his ‘Bucket List’.

“You’re going to go up in a balloon next Tuesday morning,” said Tamara Crane, the Exec. Dir. of the Bossier Council on Aging to 95-year-old Jim Holdcroft.

Mr. Holdcroft was surprised by his daughter and the council in learning he’ll soon be going on a hot air balloon ride courtesy of an organization called ‘My Jump’.

The nonprofit helps seniors citizens achieve what’s left on their ‘Bucket List’.

“I was super excited for my dad,” said Jim’s daughter Debi Brewer. “It was hard explaining to him what a ‘Bucket List’ was, when I found out what this was all about, but once he figured it out he points up to the sky and said, ‘I want to go up there again.’

“One local entity got [My Jump] in contact with us here at Bossier Council and within days the My Jump board had already approved this venture,” said Crane.

Holdcroft has been going to the Bossier Council on Aging for over 20-years.

He will take flight on September 17th.