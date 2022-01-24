You can nominate someone who loves Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An award set up by the City of Shreveport in 2019 was put on hold because of Covid returns. The “I Love Shreveport Award” is back. If you know anyone who is always promoting the city online, letting everyone know all the great things about our city, you can nominate them.

The city has many ambassadors and it’s time they are recognized. To nominate someone you know click HERE, fill out the form and submit. If you are chosen you will receive an I love Shreveport t-shirt so you can show your pride.