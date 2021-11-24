Young businessman in Mansfield creates custom carpentry work for the community

MANSFIELD, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – There’s a young businessman operating out of Desoto Parish who’s using his skills to turn profits all while in high school.

Meet this week’s Standout Student.

Derik Barton lives in Mansfield and is a skilled carpenter, and he’s only 15-years-old. He said he got the idea when he was 13.

“One day I was kind of bored and I didn’t know what to do so I went outside and a found an old porch staircase. I thought it would be cool to make a bench out of that. I built it for my mom. We still have it too,” said Derik Barton, Owner of Clean Cut Carpentry.

His family said he so creative and smart. Mom Adriene, dad Michael, and brothers Ace and Joey. They say so proud and supportive of him.

“He truly does standout. Whenever he puts his mind towards something he goes after it 100-percent,” said Michael Barton, dad.

Derik has taken his passion for making things and it made into a full-time job. He started a business called Clean Cut Carpentry. He makes custom orders for people, creating whatever they want, and he’s been busy ever since.

“It’s cool to know that I built something that will last for a long time and people actually like it,” Derik said.

He has a shop where he works out of. He also has a YouTube page. Setting up cameras so people can watch how he builds the orders and follow along with the process. He plans to make it his career.

“I want to work for myself and have my own business one day,” Derik said.

Besides running a small business, he also keeps up with his school work. Studying hard in his ninth grade courses alongside his brothers as their homeschooled by Adriene.

“He’s brothers have a role model to look up to. They’ve said before Bubba can think of anything in his head and he can build it,” said Adriene Barton, mom.

Derik has become very popular since launching Clean Cut Carpentry, and says he can not take anymore orders until after Christmas.

Derik says he likes to build things his customers can use and will remember.

Handmade pieces by a hardworking young businessman makes Derik Barton our Standout Student.

You can also follow Derik on his Facebook page under Clean Cut Carpentry.