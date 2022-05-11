CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young man gets a head start towards paying for college thanks to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Steve Prator awarded an academic scholarship to William Samuel Davis on Wednesday.

Davis is a graduating senior at Caddo Magnet High School where he earned a 3.5 GPA. He is a part of the National Junior Honor Society and completed science internships programs through Ochsner LSU Health. He is also a registered hospice volunteer for the Overton Brooks VA Hospital. He will use the $500 scholarship to attend LSU in Baton Rouge.

“It’s beyond amazing to be accepting this award and I feel so honored that the sheriff’s office choose me to accept this award today. It’s definitely going to help me pay for college. I plan to major in as Physician’s Assistant and study food sciences and health. So it will help me financially in college,” Davis said.

Davis is the son of Elisha and Roslyn Davis of Shreveport.