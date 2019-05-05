Caddo voters approve tax renewal for school improvements
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Caddo Parish residents said yes to a school tax renewal.
The school district plans to repurpose $88.3 million dollars to pay for upgrades that include security, new buses and heating and air conditioning in schools.
Click here for election results.
More Stories
-
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Bossier voters overwhelmingly said…
-
MOUNT PLEASANT, Tex. (KTAL/KMSS) Mount Texas voters have said yes to…
-
SHREVEPORT, La. - (KTAL/KMSS) Saturday is election day in both…
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.