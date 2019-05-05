Caddo voters approve tax renewal for school improvements Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Caddo Parish residents said yes to a school tax renewal.

The school district plans to repurpose $88.3 million dollars to pay for upgrades that include security, new buses and heating and air conditioning in schools.

