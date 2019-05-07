Middleton says he's not running for re-election

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Caddo Parish Commissioner Mike Middleton announces his political plans at the Caddo Parish Republican Party May luncheon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Caddo Parish Commissioner Mike Middleton says he won't be running for re-election in the fall.

Middleton represents District 8 on the Caddo Commission. He was first elected in 2015.

Middleton made that announcement during the May luncheon of the Caddo Parish Republican Party.

Middleton says his decision is based on wanting to spend more time with his family.

The election date is set for October 12, qualifying is August 6 - 8.