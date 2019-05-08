Poll: Edwards leads challengers in re-election race
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A new poll shows Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards leading challengers in the race for re-election, but short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.
The poll from JMC Analytics and Polling has Edwards at 38%., Congressman Ralph Abraham at 23%, and businessman Eddie Rispone at 7%. 32% of those polled are undecided.
In potential runoff matchups, Edwards leads Abraham 40% to 36%, and leads Rispone 41% to 28%.
The primary election is October 12 with the runoff election set for November 16.
The poll was commissioned by Harris, Deville & Associates.
