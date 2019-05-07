Wells announces plans to run for Senate District 39

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shante Wells announces run for Senate District 39

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Shante Wells wants to represent District 39 in the Louisiana Senate.

Wells announced his plans Tuesday to run in the October 12 election.

Senator Greg Tarver is currently representing District 39. Tarver has not said if he plans to run for re-election, saying he's currently focused on the current legislative session.

State Representative Barbara Norton has also said she plans to run.

Qualifying for the October 12 election is set for August 6 - 8.

