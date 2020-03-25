Youree Drive IHOP offering groceries and supplies for driveside pickup

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The IHOP on Youree Drive is lending a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic by offering groceries and household items to the public in a curbside pick up.

All extra supplies from their vendor to sell allows their employees to work while the restaurant building is closed. Jennifer Martin is one of the owners of the franchise with her husband and says they should have enough supplies to last through the quarantine months.

“The curbside market allows people to just come and kind of do a drive through to get the supplies that they need, and we have the product that we bring out to them. Then that eliminates them having to go into a location with more people so it’s very helpful for the elderly,” said Martin.

The IHOP is still open for business with their usual curbside drive through and to go orders from 8 AM to now 3 PM.

