YWCA luncheon on August 22nd hopes to make a difference in the lives of women in NWLA

Next week you can help the YWCA of Northwest Louisiana make a difference in the lives of women in our area.

Executive Director, Belinda Roberson, stopped by NBC 6 News to talk about this year’s “Women Who Care, Share” luncheon taking place August 22nd at Horseshoe Casino’s Riverdome.

A dynamic guest will serve as this year’s keynote speaker, Pamela Brown, who is from Shreveport and a retired DEA agent will share her job and life experiences.

If you’d like to attend, tickets are still available and they can be purchased by visiting the YWCA of Northwest Louisiana website.