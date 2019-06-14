The 411

In A Nutshell

Nexstar Digital Agency Services is the foremost expert in digital advertising, holding certifications from Google, Facebook, Mass2, Simpli.fi, and many others.

We’ve spent countless hours keeping up with the industry’s leading tech to make your online presence stand out and grow exactly how YOU want it.

We are committed to the success of our clients. Our team is constantly keeping up with the changes and impacts of a digital marketing world.

We know how to best serve the desires of our clients to move consumers through the consumption funnel in the most efficient manner.

How We Work

#1 Consult.

Digital Advertising provides small to large companies the ability to target and engage consumers like never before.

Ask yourself. What is the right mix? How and where are the best places for me to target these individuals? Where should I start first? How do I manage all of this?

#2 Advise.

Nexstar Digital Agency Services solutions have a suite of products to meet the needs of small, medium and large businesses.

Using a tactical approach, we drive results in order to benefit our clients. But first we start with business intelligence about your company and grow a relevant plan.

#3 Deliver.

Our experienced team can help answer your tough questions. Our goal is to help you understand and report your business growth.

Our consultative approach will allow you to better understand the opportunity as it relates to your business and the paths needed to further results.

Our Services Targeted Display Advertising It works by serving your ads only to those online users who have demonstrated relevant interest in what you offer as a business. Social Media Management More powerful than ever and more frequently unnerving for those new to the constantly evolving online social platforms. SEO Business Listings Our search experts have the right access to these listing sites and will create your Local Business profiles to allow your services to get found. Reputation Management Stars, remarks and comments build up a buyer’s confidence, attracting new clients while establishing the opinions of those you’ve entrusted. Online Video Advertising Programmatic video advertising is booming and it’s not a surprise with over 500 years of YouTube videos being watched everyday, on Facebook alone! Search Engine Optimization We build websites that satisfy a variety of SEO factors. This includes everything from page-speed to content optimization. Pay Per Click (S.E.M.) Depending on competitors, local interest, and the age of your business, our PPC services could be a perfect fit. And we’re certified! Lifestyle Content By utilizing our sponsored Lifestyle pages, you can position your organization as a leader on all of the tips and advice that’s important to your industry.

SEO Blog Publishing An updated blog is quite possibly one of the most effective ways to give a voice to your trade and spread your word of expert advice and opinion. Mobile Mobile phones bring locality to the consumer, making the search of phone numbers, addresses, services, products and reviews even more accessible. Native Advertising Due to the possibility of internet users overlooking display ads on a poorly designed site, there’s come a solution. It’s called Native Advertising. Video SEO Due to the unbelievable amount of video uploads, time spent watching, and customer conversions, the value of video SEO has skyrocketed. Website Design The creation of your new site should have one clear objective: Extraordinary appeal and infrastructure, as well as being loved by Google. Logo Design We can bring your brand to life. Concepts, updates or re-creation, let us impress you with modern logos that give you an identity. Video Production Need a pre-roll advertisement, or perhaps a TV commercial? From the initial brainstorming session to the finished product, we handle all the headaches. TV Advertising With a host of new digital video providers, one thing has remained constant: TV is still by far the most effective advertising medium.